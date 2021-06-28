Booming Growth in Leisure Boat Market and Forecast to 2026 by Worldwide Top Key Manufacturers – Mercury Marine, Avon Marine, Ferretti, Baja Marine, Sentinel

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Leisure Boat Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2018, 2019, and 2020 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue and volume.

Overview of the Global Leisure Boat Market:

The report spread across 150 pages is an overview of the Global Leisure Boat Market. This report study based on the Leisure Boat Market. It is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects prevailing market landscape. It accumulates comprehensive information and research methodologies. Leisure Boat Market Research Report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The Global Leisure Boat market is accounted for $37.06 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $60.51 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://marketprognosis.com/sample-request/20684 .

According to the market report analysis, Leisure boat is a large motorboat with a cabin and plumbing and other amenities required for living on board. This are made up of plastic, aluminium, coated fabrics. A Leisure Boat is a boat used for personal, family, and sometimes sportsmanlike recreation. Leisure boating includes many activities such as boat racing, sailing, campaigning, fishing and other water sports game.

The most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Leisure Boat Market are improving adult participation in recreational boating activities and growth in the number of dedicated sailing and boating events. However, shortage of boat moorings and contention from other leisure activity sources and unreasonably hot or cold weather are the factors that are restricting the market. In addition, rapid advancements in technologies and development of tourism industry are providing ample of the opportunities to the market growth.

This comprehensive Leisure Boat Market research report 2019 – 2026 includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Get an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Leisure Boat Market 2021 | We will Customize the Report on the Basis of Your Requirement – GET IT NOW!!

Major Key Players:

11.1 Avon Marine

2 Mercury Marine

3 Marine Products Corporation

4 Baja Marine

5 Ferretti S.P.A.

6 Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Inc.

7 Bay Way Electronics

8 Brunswick Corporation

9 Farr Yacht Design, Ltd.

10 Sentinel

11 Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH

12 HCB Center Console Yachts

Market Segment by Boat Types:

1 Inboard boats

2 Stern drive boats

3 Personal watercrafts

4 Outboard boats

5 Sail boats

6 Other boat types

Market Segment by Equipments:

1 IoT Sensors

2 Telematics Solutions

3 Monitoring Equipment

4 Water Detection Sensor

5 Temperature & Motion Sensor

Request a Discount on standard prices of this premium report @ https://marketprognosis.com/discount-request/20684 .

Global Business News:

Mercury Marine (April 20, 2021) – Mercury SmartCraft Connect expands VesselView functionality to Garmin and Raymarine displays – Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation, today launched SmartCraft Connect, which allows boaters to use Garmin and Raymarine multi-function displays (MFDs) to access detailed information about the status and operation of their SmartCraft-compatible marine engines.

For years, Mercury has made advanced engine monitoring and alerts available to boaters through its powerful VesselView technology. Now, with SmartCraft Connect, the company is broadening access to VesselView functionality. The system reports engine-performance data, including rpm, speed, fuel flow, temperature, trim and much more. SmartCraft Connect enables monitoring of up to four engines simultaneously.

“Our VesselView portfolio continues to perform exceptionally well in the market as we continue to strengthen our integration with Lowrance and Simrad displays. With the launch of SmartCraft Connect, we are responding to the needs of our boating community and expanding the Mercury experience to Garmin and Raymarine devices,” said Rob Hackbarth, SmartCraft product category director.

“The VesselView system, which is now available to Garmin and Raymarine users via SmartCraft Connect, keeps track of everything and provides alerts if any engine measurements stray away from the norm. That way, boaters can have peace of mind and pay attention to more important things, like enjoying their time on the water,” Hackbarth added.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Mercury to provide seamless access to Mercury’s VesselView technology through Raymarine’s line of Axiom MFDs”, said Gregoire Outters, general manager for the Raymarine brand at FLIR. “This deeper integration lets boaters easily monitor and control key engine functions directly from their Axiom displays and is now available free by downloading our latest LightHouse software.”

“We’re pleased to work with Mercury to offer engine data features that our customers and OEMs have been asking for,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “VesselView compatibility gives boaters access to vital Mercury engine information directly on their Garmin display for a more integrated and convenient on-the-water experience. We look forward to offering VesselView functionality to Garmin customers in the second quarter of 2021.”

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Prefaces

3 Leisure Boat Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Leisure Boat Market, By Mode of Delivery

6 Global Leisure Boat Market, By Product Type

7 Global Leisure Boat Market, By Application

8 Global Leisure Boat Market, By End User

9 Global Leisure Boat Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

Contact us:

ProgMark Pvt. Ltd.

Thane – 421501

India.

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 973 241 5193

https://www.marketprognosis.com