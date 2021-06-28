mHealth Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Devices Market is Grabbing New opportunities by International Key Players (J&J, Roche, Omron, FitBit, Apple, Medtronic, Bayer) | Forecast to 2027

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the mHealth Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Devices Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2018, 2019, and 2020 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue and volume.

Overview of the Global mHealth Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Devices Market:

The report spread across 150 pages is an overview of the Global mHealth Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Devices Market. This report study based on the mHealth Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Devices Market. It is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects prevailing market landscape. It accumulates comprehensive information and research methodologies. mHealth Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Research Report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The Global mHealth Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Devices Market is accounted for $34.54 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $137.97 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.

According to the market report analysis, mHealth is an abbreviation for mobile health, a term used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. The term is most commonly used in reference to using mobile communication devices such as mobile phones, tablets, computers and PDAs for health services and information. mHealth helps to reduce healthcare expenditure by limiting the number of hospital visits and also reduces re-admissions. In developing countries, mobile connectivity with healthcare professionals helps in decreasing the bridge between healthcare professionals and patients.

The most important key factors driving the growth of the Global mHealth Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Devices Market are rise in prevalence of chronic disorders, aging population, technological advancements, entry of new players, Increase in government initiatives for the adoption of mhealth products, and increase in access to health care. However, high cost and cyber threat are likely to restraint the market.

This comprehensive mHealth Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Devices Market research report 2019 – 2027 includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Major Key Players:

1 Omron Healthcare

2 FitBit, Inc.

3 Apple, Inc.

4 Medtronic, Inc.

5 Bayer HealthCare

6 BioTelemetry, Inc. (CardioNet, Inc.)

7 LifeWatch AG

8 Boston Scientific Corporation

9 DexCom, Inc.

10 AT&T, Inc

11 iHealth Labs, Inc.

12 Johnson & Johnson

13 Dräger AG

14 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Market Segment by Products:

1 mHealth Applications

2 mHealth Services

3 Connected Medical Devices

Market Segment by Applications:

1 B2B

2 B2C

Market Segment by End Users:

1 Clinics

2 Hospitals

Global Business News:

Roche (June 28, 2021) – Roche’s ENSPRYNG approved by European Commission as first and only at-home subcutaneous treatment for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) – Roche announced today that the European Commission (EC) has approved ENSPRYNG (satralizumab) for the treatment of adults and adolescents from 12 years of age living with anti-aquaporin-4 antibody (AQP4-IgG) seropositive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), as a monotherapy or in combination with immunosuppressive therapy (IST). ENSPRYNG is the first and only NMOSD treatment that is administered subcutaneously every four weeks, allowing home-dosing after appropriate training.

“An NMOSD relapse can be devastating, causing permanent neurological damage and disability that accumulates with subsequent relapses, which is why our goal is to prevent them,” said Prof. Dr. Friedemann Paul, Professor of Clinical Neuroimmunology, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin. “With the approval of ENSPRYNG, we now have a treatment option with a favourable safety profile that significantly reduces relapses in AQP4-IgG seropositive adults and adolescents after their first NMOSD attack or in more advanced disease, either as a monotherapy or in combination with IST. Importantly, people with NMOSD now have the flexibility to administer treatment at home, which may alleviate the need to travel for hospital appointments.”

The EC approval is supported by results from two Phase III studies, in which ENSPRYNG showed robust and sustained efficacy in reducing the risk of relapse in people with AQP4-IgG seropositive NMOSD. AQP4-IgG are present in around 70-80% of people with NMOSD, who tend to experience a more severe disease course compared to those not expressing AQP4-IgG antibodies.

“We thank the NMOSD community for their partnership and are delighted that ENSPRYNG will be available to people in the EU who until now had limited, accessible treatment options,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “Building on our growing scientific understanding of neuroimmunological conditions, we are confident ENSPRYNG can transform how people with NMOSD are treated by fitting into their day-to-day lives.”

ENSPRYNG is the first and only approved medicine for NMOSD in the EU designed to bind to and block the interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor, a central driver of the inflammation associated with NMOSD. The treatment was designed by Chugai, a member of the Roche Group, using novel recycling antibody technology. When compared to conventional antibodies, ENSPRYNG’s recycling antibody technology enables the medicine to remain in the bloodstream for a longer period of time and bind repeatedly to its target (the IL-6 receptor) – maximally sustaining IL-6 suppression in a chronic disease like NMOSD and enabling subcutaneous dosing every four weeks.

Roche is working closely with reimbursement and health technology assessment bodies in EU member states to provide access to ENSPRYNG for people who may benefit from this treatment option as soon as possible.

