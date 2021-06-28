Latest Business Intelligence Solution for the Sensitive Data Discovery Market | Major Key Players – Micro Focus, Thales, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, Google | Foreseen Till 2027

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Sensitive Data Discovery Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2018, 2019, and 2020 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue and volume.

Overview of the Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market:

The report spread across 150 pages is an overview of the Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market. This report study based on the Sensitive Data Discovery Market. It is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects prevailing market landscape. It accumulates comprehensive information and research methodologies. Sensitive Data Discovery Market Research Report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The Global Sensitive Data Discovery market is accounted for $4.39 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $17.78 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

According to the market report analysis, Sensitive data discovery is the process of identifying and locating sensitive data to protect or securely remove pieces compromising information. It is considered as an important step for security teams to be compliant, make sure about the privacy of customers & employees of the companies, and avoid breaches and risk of data leakage. Data discovery is a continuous effort for security experts to actively maintain and create a robust & safe infrastructure because there is a vast amount of data being generated on daily basis.

The most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market are growing need to discover sensitive structured and unstructured data, increasing investments in data privacy with evolving regulations, and rise in remote workers and real-time data access. However, lack of a skilled professional workforce, difficulties in justifying the return on investment (ROI) from sensitive data discovery solutions are restraining the market growth.

This comprehensive Sensitive Data Discovery Market research report 2019 – 2027 includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Major Key Players:

1 Thales Group

2 IBM

3 Microsoft

4 Oracle

5 AWS

6 Proofpoint

7 Google

8 Micro Focus

9 SolarWinds

10 PKWARE

12 Spirion

13 Egnyte

14 Netwrix

15 Varonis

16 Digital Guardian

17 Solix

18 Immuta

Market Segment by Components:

1 Services

2 Solutions

Market Segment by Applications:

1 Asset Management

2 Compliance Management

3 Security and Risk Management

Market Segment by Deployment Modes:

1 On-premises

2 Cloud

Global Business News:

Micro Focus (May 12, 2021) – Micro Focus and Microsoft Collaborate to Deliver Cloud and Digital Transformation Strategies for Government Agencies – Micro Focus today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with Microsoft to help reduce government clients’ infrastructure costs by bridging existing and emerging technologies to transform and modernize. As state and local government agencies work to provide reliable services to their citizens in a cost-effective way, this partnership with Microsoft provides a reliable and scalable strategy for enabling mainframe applications to run on Microsoft Azure.

“When undertaking a digital transformation initiative, it’s important that the right partners and technologies are chosen to support long-term success,” said Neil Fowler, Micro Focus General Manager of Application Modernization and Connectivity. “With Micro Focus and Microsoft’s collaboration, government clients can reduce costs and extract maximum value from their existing core systems, as opposed to risky ‘rip and replace’ initiatives.”

“Modernization of core agency mainframe systems is critical to ensuring that the vitality and flexibility they need to efficiently serve their citizens is always available, now more than ever,” said Bob Ellsworth, Director Mainframe Transformation at Microsoft. “Micro Focus is a long-standing partner of Microsoft and our combined technology provides a proven, robust and cost-effective path to mainframe modernization for our state and local government customers.”

The delivery of new value from core systems ensures short-term resilience while supporting long-term business success. With 92% of IT leaders regarding their COBOL applications as “strategic” to their business, this collaboration helps to deliver digital transformation strategies that maximize business potential and ensure continued innovation. In the case of one government client, Micro Focus and Microsoft delivered close to 90% operational cost savings and completed the project 10 months ahead of schedule.

As digital transformation continues to drive strategic business change, this collaboration with Microsoft is one of the ways Micro Focus helps customers build on what already works and take a high tech, low drama approach to transformation.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Prefaces

3 Sensitive Data Discovery Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market, By Mode of Delivery

6 Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market, By Product Type

7 Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market, By Application

8 Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market, By End User

9 Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

