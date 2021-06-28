Protective Clothing Market 2021| Current Status by Major Key Vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Protective clothing is clothing specifically designed to protect personnel against hazards in cases of emergency or otherwise. Several industries require different kinds of protective clothing depending upon the type of hazard, potential for exposure and the degree of protection required against the same. For instance, there are clothing against heat and flame, radioactive contamination, mechanical and thermal hazards among others. UV protective clothing cut resistant fabrics, breathable fabrics are being increasingly used in oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, firefighting, and other industries.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global protective clothing market is driven by stringent governmental regulations for the safety of workers exposed to hazards in industries. The demand from end-user industries further propels the protective clothing market. However, the high cost involved with these protective clothing restricts market growth. Top market players are investing heavily in R&D to boost protective clothing market growth coupled with the opportunities of demand from emerging economies.



MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Protective Clothing market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the protective clothing market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-user industry, and geography. The global protective clothing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading Protective clothing market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global protective clothing market is broadly segmented by material type, application, and end-user industry. By material type, the global protective clothing market is segmented into aramids & blends, polyolefin & blends, polybenzimidazole, cotton fibers, laminated polyesters, and others. By application, the market is segmented into thermal, mechanical, chemical, radiation, and others. Based on the end-user industry, the protective clothing market is segmented into oil & gas, construction & manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, law enforcement & military, firefighting, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global protective clothing market based on various segments. It also includes market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Protective clothing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Protective clothing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend influencing the market during the forecast period. Besides, it also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Protective clothing market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Protective clothing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Protective clothing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Protective Clothing in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Protective clothing market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Protective clothing market. Also, the study focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the significant developments in the past five years.

3M

Ballyclare Limited

Cetriko, S.L.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Glen Raven, Inc.

TenCate

Lakeland Industries Inc.

TEIJIN LIMITED

Workrite Uniform Company

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

