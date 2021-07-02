Air Separation Plant Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Air Separation Plant market was valued at USD 5.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.68 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2027.
The global market has experienced unusual changes over the decades. This has led to a rise in consumerism, the idea that increasing consumption of goods and services is a consistently desirable goal, consumer spending is a major driver of the economy, and encouraging consumer spending is a major policy goal. Therefore, the demand for industrial gases in the dynamic manufacturing sector is increasing. Growth in the industrial sector has created a demand for utility gas, an important component used to manufacture products.
Air Separation Plant Market – Segmentation
By Process type
By Gas type
By Application
- Oxygen
- Nitrogen
- Argon
- Others
Key players
- Chemical Industry
- Oil & Gas Industry
- Healthcare industry
- Others
Geographic Coverage
- Ranch Cryogenics, Inc
- Messer Group GmbH
- AMCS Corporation
- Linde Engineering
- Universal Boschi
- Praxair
- Air Liquide S.A.
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
- Enerflex Ltd
- Technex Ltd
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Air Separation Plant Market.
- The market share of the Air Separation Plant Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Air Separation Plant Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Air Separation Plant Market.
Key Questions Answered by Air Separation Plant Market Report
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
