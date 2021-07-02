AI Governance Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

Cloud

On-premises

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

BFSI

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Retail

IT and Telecom

Automotive

AWS

Facebook

Fico

Google

H2O.AI

IBM

Integrate.AI

Microsoft

Pymetrics

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the AI Governance Market .

. The market share of the AI Governance Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview. Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the AI Governance Market .

. Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the AI Governance Market.

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

What was the AI Governance Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of AI Governance Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the AI Governance Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

[email protected]

The AI Governance market size was valued at USD 54.27 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 811 million in 2027, at a long-term CAGR of 49% from 2021 to 2027. Rising government initiatives to capitalize on the benefits of AI technologies, as well as the growing demand for building trust in AI systems and increasing demand for transparency in AI decision-making are some of the key factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. The Global AI Governance Market report provides a holistic assessment of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that play a vital role in the market.Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.