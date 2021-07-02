New Report: Automated Waste Collection System Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Automatic Waste Collection System market size was valued at $ 252,000.0 thousand in 2020 and is projected to reach $ 5,55,045.2 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10% from 2021 to 2027. Automatic waste collection systems are used to collect garbage. Waste can be sealed and stored in compressed containers by transporting it through underground vacuum pipes or tubing at high speed to a nearby collection station. This technology offers a number of benefits, such as reducing waste traffic on the streets of urban areas.
Automated Waste Collection System Market – Segmentation
By Type
By Operation
By Application
- Gravity System
- Full Vacuum System
Key Players
- Airports
- Hospitals
- Food markets
- Industries
- Stadiums
- Others
Geographic Coverage
- AMCS group
- Caverion corporation
- Aerbin ApS
- MariMatic Oy
- Envac Group
- Logiwaste AB
- AWC Berhad Group
- Ros Roca SA
- Greenwave Solutions
- STREAM environment
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
