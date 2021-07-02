Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global styrene butadiene latex market is expected to reach USD 9.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for emulsion polymers, especially in paper and fiber & carpet processing industries, as these are generally less expensive and better resistant to abrasions than natural rubber. The use of styrene butadiene latex in paints & coatings resulted in the first effective water-based paints & coatings produced in a market dominated by solvent-based and oil-based products. However, the availability of substitutes, such as bio-based latex, may hamper the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Styrene-butadiene latex finds widespread usage in formulations, comprising formulation used as coating in paper products, including magazines, catalogs, flyers, and paperboard products to get good printability, high gloss, and resistance to oil and water. Styrene-butadiene latex improves the binding strength of a pigment, it imparts paper properties like smoothness, stiffness, and brightness, and it is better resistant to water. This latex, as a result of its pigment binding property and strength, is considered a material of choice for paper coating. Moreover, it is less expensive as compared to other types of coatings.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2862

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Chem, DowDuPont, Trinseo, Synthomer PLC, Omnova Solutions PLC, Zeon Corporation, Lanxess, and NANTEX Industry Co. Ltd., among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Styrene Butadiene Latex market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Emulsion Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cationic

Anionic

Butadiene Content Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Paper Processing

Fiber & Carpet Processing

Glass Fiber Processing

Adhesives

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request discount on the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2862

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Styrene Butadiene Latex market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

To know more about the “Styrene Butadiene Latex Market” report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/styrene-butadiene-latex-market

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Ethyl Acetate Market Size

Isopropanol Market Demand

Industrial Wax Market Analysis

Micro-Perforated Films Market Size

Anionic Surfactants Market Analysis

Pipeline Transportation Market Growth

Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Opportunities

Modular UPS Market Share

Fatty Alcohols Market Overview

Acetone Market Size

Ethyl Acetate Market Demand