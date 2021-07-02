Nylon Filament Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The Global Nylon Filament Market is forecast to reach USD 31.34 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nylon belongs to the family of aliphatic or semi-aromatic based synthetic polymers, known as polyamides. Nylon is a silk-textured, synthetic thermoplastic material which can be changed into the shape of fibers, films, and filaments. Nylon filaments are synthetic filament made of nylon fiber, and the chemical composition, structures, and properties are modified during the manufacturing based on particular end-uses. The nylon filaments hold extreme or infinite length and designed to withstand added or extended tensile strength than that of Nylon Filaments. The continuous growth of the sports apparel industry, ropes, home textile materials, industrial applications, narrow woven materials, backpacks, swimwear, and trekking wear, to name a few are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of Nylon Filament in sports wears, swimwear, home décor, and industrial products. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Nylon Filament Market:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nylstar SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ascend Performance Materials, Reliance Industries Limited, Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Universal Fibers, among others.

The Global Nylon Filament Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Nylon Filaments Market on the basis of the type, sales channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Nylon 6

Nylon 6,6

Others

Type of Filter Yarns Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Flat Yarn

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)

Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)

High Speed Yarn (HSY)

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Monofilament

Multifilament

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Sports Industries

Travel Accessories

Fashion Fabrics

Fishing Equipment

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Nylon Filament market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Nylon Filament market size

2.2 Latest Nylon Filament market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Nylon Filament market key players

3.2 Global Nylon Filament size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Nylon Filament market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Nylon Filament market report:

In-depth analysis of the Nylon Filament market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

