Propane Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The Global Propane market is forecast to reach USD 112.83 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Propane, an organic compound, was discovered in 1857 by Marcellin Berthelot, the French chemist. The compound is produced as a by-product of two other processes, petroleum refining, and natural gas processing. While processing natural gas, it requires removal of propane, butane, and large amounts of ethane from the raw gas for preventing condensation of its volatiles in natural gas pipelines. In addition to that, this compound is also produced in a limited amount by oil refineries as a by-product of cracking petroleum into heating oil or gasoline. In regards to its features, it is an odorless and colorless gas. It undergoes combustion like other alkanes. Its combustion is cleaner as compared to unleaded gasoline or coal. Propane per BTU production of CO2 is as low as natural gas. It burns hotter as compared to diesel fuel or home heating oil due to the very high hydrogen content. Thus, certain advantages of this fuel over coal or unleaded gasoline is one of the mentionable factor boosting the growth of the sector.

In regards to region, North America can be seen to hold a considerable position in the industry. The market position held by the region is attributed to the fact that countries within the region like U.S. is a prominent chemical manufacturer, and the boom in shale gas is supporting the expansion of the sector in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Propane market according to Grade, Application, End-user, and Region:

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

HD5 Propane

HD-10 Propane

Commercial grade propane

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial & Domestic fuel

Refrigeration

Motor fuel

Solvent

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Industrial

Transportation

Residential

Chemicals and Refineries

Agriculture

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Propane market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Propane market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

