Hexamethylenediamine Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

The global Hexamethylenediamine market is forecast to reach USD 9.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. HMDA, also known as, Hexamethylenediamine, is a colorless crystalline solid and has a characteristic of amine odor. It consists of a hexamethylene hydrocarbon chain terminated with an amine functional group.

HMDA can be used as a corrosion inhibitor, chemical intermediate, and a curing agent. Thus, it has extensive applications in several end-use industries such as textile, water treatment, and automotive. Moreover, it is also used in manufacturing resins that can be used in paints and adhesives. The growing demand for the market product in the textile and automotive industry is driving the growth of the market. This is due to the increasing demand for HMDA as a precursor in the manufacture of nylon 6,6. This product is used to produce domestic and technical textiles.

The Asia Pacific region is dominating the global market share due to the rapid industrialization. China is the largest consumer of the market product on account of the rising exports of nylon from the country. The total export of nylon in 2018 in the country was valued at USD 137.7 million. Moreover, India and South East Asian countries are propelling the demand on account of the increasing application in the water treatment industry. These factors are creating ample opportunities for growth in the region.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Hexamethylenediamine market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Hexamethylenediamine market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

BASF SE, Toray Industries, Inc., Merck KGaA, Solvay SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours, Invista, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and Lanxess among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Hexamethylenediamine market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Hexamethylenediamine market on the basis of grade, applications, end use, and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Chemical Grade

Industrial Grade

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Nylon Synthesis

Curing Agents

Lubricants

Biocides

Coatings Intermediate

Adhesives

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Textiles

Petrochemicals

Paints and Coatings

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Hexamethylenediamine Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries or inquiries about customization, kindly connect with us to know more. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

