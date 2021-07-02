Europe Blueberry Extract Market to Show Incredible Growth by 2027 Covid-19 Analysis | Bio-Botanica Inc., Carrubba Inc., Life Extension, HerboNutra, Naturalin, Berrico

The Europe Blueberry Extract market was valued at US$ 47.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 114.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2018-2027.

Blueberry extract are derived from small blue berries which grows on the perennial flowering bush Cyanococcus. These extracts are considered a natural health supplement which is prepared from concentrated blueberry juice. Blueberry extracts have rich nutritional profile and a rich source of antioxidants, beneficial plant compounds, such as flavonol and anthocyanins, and other vital nutrients. The food and dietary supplement manufacturers are focusing on blueberry extracts products due to the growing awareness regarding their nutritional benefits, leading to an increase in their demand in Europe. Rising health awareness among the general population is driving the consumption of natural origin products with natural ingredients. To cater to the market demand for blueberry extracts, producers are diversifying the application base of these extracts.

The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (regional/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Leading Europe Blueberry Extract market Players:

Bio-Botanica Inc.

Carrubba Inc.

FutureCeuticals, Inc.

Life Extension

Mazza Innovation

Nutragreen Biotechnology Company

HerboNutra

Naturalin

Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd

Berrico

