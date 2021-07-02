Livestock Surface Disinfectant Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global livestock surface disinfectant market size was valued at USD 3.10 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed USD 5.93 billion in terms of value, delivering a CAGR of 7.0% over 2021-2028, according to a recent analysis by Reports and Data. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in farm animals and associated efforts by farm owners to maintain hygiene practices in the farms is expected to drive the global livestock surface disinfectant market growth.

A significant rise in dairy cattle and beef rearing activities is prompting meat producers to invest in disinfectant products for maintaining housing hygiene, which in turn will boost the livestock surface disinfectant market expansion through 2028.

Key players contributing towards the global livestock surface disinfectants market share include Neogen Corporation (US), GEA Group (Germany), Zoetis Inc. (US), Lanxees AG (Germany), Kersia Group (France), Virox Animal Health (US), CID Lines (Belgium), Theseo Group (France), Evans Vanodine (UK), Krka (Slovenia), Diversey Inc. (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), DeLaval Inc. (Sweden), Fink-Tec GmbH (Germany), and Laboratoire M2 (Canada), among others.

Further Key Findings from the Report:

Based on form, the liquid segment is forecast to dominate the market share through 2028. The robust growth of the segment is a result of the high effectiveness of liquid disinfectants against different types of infections as compared to their counterparts.

Based on application, dairy cleaning is estimated to be the fastest growing application segment for the livestock surface disinfectant market during the projected timeline. Increasing product demand for disinfecting milking machines and milking parlors to avoid bacteria infestation is contributing to growth of the segment.

Merck Animal Health, the global animal health business unit of Merck , launched Armatrex, an EPA-registered bacteriostatic spray on April 29, 2020. Armatrex spray is an anti-microbial solution for animal biosecurity purposes and provides effective coating against growth of bacteria, mold, algae, and fungi.

In the regional landscape, North America is estimated to contribute considerably to the global livestock surface disinfectant market revenue share over the analysis period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the expansion of the animal farming industry. Moreover, increased investment by farm producers in livestock disinfectant products for maintaining hygiene practices in farms will foster segmental growth through 2028.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data, has segmented the global livestock surface disinfectant market on the basis of type, form, application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Iodine

Lactic acid

Hydrogen peroxide

Phenolic acids

Peracetic acid

Quaternary compounds

Chlorine

Chlorine dioxide

Chlorohexidine

Glut-quat mixes

Glycolic acid

Others (Alcohols, alkalis, glycerol, and aldehydes)

Form Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Powder

Liquid

Application Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Swine Terminal biosecurity Surface disinfection housing Equipment Water lines Aerial disinfection Continuous biosecurity Hand sanitation Footbaths Drinking water Vehicle

Poultry Terminal biosecurity Surface disinfection housing Equipment Water lines Aerial disinfection Continuous biosecurity Hand sanitation Footbaths Drinking water Vehicle

Equine Terminal biosecurity Surface disinfection housing Equipment Water lines Aerial disinfection Continuous biosecurity Hand sanitation Footbaths Drinking water Vehicle

Dairy & ruminant Teat dips Hoof care

Dairy cleaning CIP Pipelines Bulk tanks Milking systems

Aquaculture Surface disinfection Continuous disinfection



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



