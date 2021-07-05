US Air Conditioning Market Report 2021: By Key Players, Application, Share and Forecast 2021-2027

The US Air Conditioning Market is forecast to show a modest growth rate at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The major driving factors which contribute to the growth of the air conditioning market in the US include the high living standards. Air conditioners have become a part of every household due to adverse climatic changes.

US Air Conditioning Market- Segmentation

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Type

Splits

Rooftop

Indoor Packaged

Chillers

VRF

AHU/FCU

By Refrigerant Type

HCFC

HFC

HFO

Natural Refrigerant

Company Profiles

American Standard Inc.

Goodman Manufacturing Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Trane Inc.

United Technologies Corp.

