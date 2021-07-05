Itaconic Acid Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The global itaconic market is forecast to reach USD 121.9 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Itaconic acid or methylidenesuccinic acid is an organic compound, which is soluble in water. This dicarboxylic acid is a white solid, and it is obtained by the distillation of citric acid. But currently, the fermentation process is more popular among the processes. This chemical has usage in SRB latex, synthetic latex, chillant dispersant agent, and superabsorbent polymers.

The market for Itaconic Acid is influenced by the rising demand for skincare products, the evolution of environment friendly chemicals required by end-use industries, and increasing demand for bio-based unsaturated polyester resin.

The factors mentioned above collectively create opportunities for market growth, while factors such as availability of low-cost substitutes in the market pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the Itaconic Acid market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of Itaconic acid.

The Itaconic acid market in the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow at a significant speed due to the increasing demand for itaconic acid from countries such as India, China, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand, among others, for use in various applications. Moreover, increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) in multiple industries in these economies are also contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific itaconic acid market.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Itaconic Acid market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Itaconic Acid market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Corporation, Qingdao Langyatai Group Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry Co., Ltd., Jinan Huaming Biochemistry Co. Ltd., Iwata Chemical Co., Ltd., Alpha Chemika, Shandong Kaison Biochemical Co., Ltd., Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Chengdu Jinkai Biology Engineering Co., Ltd., and Ronas Chemicals Ind. Co., Ltd. among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Itaconic Acid market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Itaconic Acid market on the basis of type, derivatives, application, and region:

Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Synthesis

Fermentation

Derivatives Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Styrene Butadiene

Methyl Methacrylate

Polyitaconic Acid

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

SBR Latex

Synthetic Latex

Chillant Dispersant Agent

Superabsorbent Polymer

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Itaconic Acid Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading our report.

