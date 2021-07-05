Acetone Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Acetone Market Report

The global acetone market is expected to reach USD 6.64 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Acetone is a commonly used solvent primarily used in industrial and laboratory settings, as well as is considered safe enough for household applications. Currently, acetone is produced from petrochemicals as a co-product of phenol.

The rapid growth of the cosmetics industry is estimated to drive the market demand for acetone in the forecast period. The developing nations in the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions are likely to offer substantial growth opportunities for the cosmetics industry. Acetone is popular as the primary ingredient in nail polish remover. Moreover, cosmetic products, including makeup and skin creams, comprise acetone as a solvent provider to different chemicals. It is also a chief constituent in chemical skin peels to treat acne.

Increasing demand for polycarbonates is likely to boost the market demand in the upcoming years. Polycarbonates, derived from Bisphenol-A, find increasing implementation in the automotive industry, which is one of the key drivers for the growth of the market. Polycarbonate is increasingly deployed as an alternative for manufacturing a wide variety of materials and are most beneficial when transparency and impact resistance are a product requirement (for example, in bullet-proof glasses). Polycarbonate is usually used for plastic lenses in eyewear, protective gear, in medical devices, digital Disks (CDs, DVDs, and Blu-ray discs), greenhouses, and exterior lighting fixtures.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Acetone Market:

Honeywell Research Chemicals, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, INEOS Phenol GmbH, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., CEPSA Quimica, Inc., Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. LyondellBasell Industries Inc., ALTIVIA Ketones & Additives, LLC, SABIC, and Kumho P&B Chemicals, among others.

The Global Acetone Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Acetone market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Technical Grade

Specialty Grade

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Solvents

Bisphenol-A

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

Methyl Isobutyl Ketone

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Cosmetics

Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Agriculture

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Acetone Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Acetone market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

