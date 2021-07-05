Plastics Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

The global plastics market is forecast to reach USD 776.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The term plastic, derived from ”plastikos”, refers to plasticity or malleability of a material during manufacture that allows it to be pressed, cast, or extruded into different shapes like fibers, bottles, tubes, and films, among others. There are various kinds of plastics, but it can be primarily classified into two polymer groups- Thermoplastics and Thermosets. Thermoplastics are those polymers that soften on heating and hardens on cooling. In the case of Thermosets, it never softens after it is molded. The continuously growing demand for light-weight vehicles is one of the mentionable factors supporting the market growth. High-performance plastics can provide significant mechanical strength along with minimizing the overall weight. Furthermore, elevated awareness about adverse environmental impact associated with the use of plastics and the development of biodegradable plastics, are opening new avenues for the market players. In context to region, North America can be seen to occupy a prominent market share. The market share held by the region is associated with a well-established digital food ordering culture and continuously expanding automotive industry.

The report is generated according to the latest economic landscape in tune with the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has affected the global economic scenario, and the report provides details about its impact on the overall industry. The report also mentions the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

SABIC, BASF SE, Evonik Group, DowDuPont, Arkema, Sumitomo Chemicals, Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC and Lotte Chemical Corporation.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Plastics market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Plastics market according to Product Type, Degradability, End-user, Application, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl chloride

Polyurethane

Polystyrene

Polyethylene terephthalate

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

Polyphenylene oxide

Polybutylene terephthalate

Liquid crystal polymers

Epoxy polymers

Polycarbonate

PEEK

Polyamide

PPSU

Polysulfone

Others

Degradability Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Non-biodegradable conventional plastics

Biodegradable plastics

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Electrical & electronics

Agriculture

Medical devices

Consumer goods

Furniture & bedding

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Food packaging

Bottled water

Carbonated soft drinks

Other Product Type of drinks

Non-Food packaging

Sheet & Film

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled 'Global Plastics Market' provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Plastics market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

