Ethyl Acetate Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global ethyl acetate market is forecast to reach USD 5.47 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ethyl acetate is an organic compound with a colorless liquid formation and has a distinctive sweet and fruity smell. This compound is widely mixed as the solvent and diluent in the paints & coatings and adhesives & sealants for its comparatively low cost, low toxicity, and agreeable odor. It is commonly used in nail varnish removers and in the color and inks to mark fruit or vegetables. The global ethyl acetate market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for ethyl acetates in the food & beverages for its distinctive sweet flavor and in the adhesives & sealants as a comparatively low-cost solvent. The low toxic and biodegradable nature with a very high flash point characteristics of this organic compound makes it a highly demanding and largely accepted solvent in the paint & coatings and adhesives & sealant industries worldwide.

The Asia Pacific market is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 2.04 Billion in the year 2027, owing to its extensive demand for ethyl acetates in the adhesive, paint and packaging industries. Asia Pacific, with its elevated growth in the consumer goods especially the foods and beverages in China, India, and Indonesia, is likely to retain its superiority in this market. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while Germany and Japan hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Ethyl Acetate Market:

Celanese Corporation, Eastman, Chemical Company, Jubilant Life Science Ltd., Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co., Ltd., INEOS, PT. Indo Acidatama Tbk, Solvay S.A., Daicel Corporation, Sipchem, and Merck KGaA.

The Global Ethyl Acetate Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global ethyl acetate market on the basis of type of devices, insertion route, applications, end-users, and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealant

Process Solvent

Activator & Hardener

Other Applications

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverages

Architectural

Packaging Industry

Automotive

Textile Industry

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Ethyl Acetate market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Ethyl Acetate market size

2.2 Latest Ethyl Acetate market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Ethyl Acetate market key players

3.2 Global Ethyl Acetate size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Ethyl Acetate market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Ethyl Acetate market report:

In-depth analysis of the Ethyl Acetate market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

