Battery Additives Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Application, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

The global battery additives market is forecast to reach USD 2,755.0 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Battery additives are specialty chemicals that are utilized in the manufacturing and maintenance of batteries. During the normal functioning of a battery, the electrodes accumulate crystals also called sulfation. These crystals reduce the ability of the battery to charge, discharge, and depreciates the output of the batteries over time. Shading of battery plates occurs over time, which, in turn, causes sedimentation at the bottom part of the batteries, causing a short circuit. The additive treatments are mostly operational with old battery models, expanding their life by a few months until a replacement is sought for. Current batteries already contain additives that reduce sulfation and internal erosion.

The market for battery additives is influenced by the rising demand for consumer electronics, the evolution of environment friendly chemicals required by the manufacturers of electronic vehicles which creates a heavy demand for batteries. Consumer electronics involve a wide array of products like smartphones, Bluetooth headsets, fitness bands, smart-watches, laptops, and handheld games, among others.

Key participants are 3M Co., Cabot Corporation, Hammond Group, Colonial Chemical Corp., Orion Engineered Carbons, Altana AG, Zircon Industries, Atomized Products Group Inc., Prince International Corporation, and SGL Group, among others.

The previous-mentioned factors collectively create drivers for the market growth while factors such as unfavorable effects of battery additives pose limitations in the market. These restricting factors include stringent policies regarding the use of hazardous chemicals and the underdeveloped scenario of electric vehicles. Consistent advancements in the electronics and batteries sector owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of battery additives.

The population of Asia Pacific has shifted towards the youth, and the purchasing capacity of this population is also increasing. The developing countries are looking at South Korea and China as the global leaders in the battery additives market. These countries consist of over 30% population across the globe, and the application of batteries in this region will experience growth at a very high rate owing to urbanization and demand for electronic products.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Battery Additives Market on the basis of additive type, application type, end-users, and region:

Additive Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Conductive

Porous

Nucleating

Others

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lithium ion

Lead acid

Nickel ion

Others

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Automotive

Electronics

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

