Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Size, Share, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Size – USD 10.5 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 21.4%, Market Trends – increasing demand from stationary and automotive applications widening the scope for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market.

Hydrogen fuel cells are known to be used in a broad range of applications like cars, buildings, electronic devices, trucks, and/or backup power systems. As those fuel cells can be grid-independent, they are an attractive option for critical load functions such as telecommunication towers, data centers, emergency response systems, hospitals, and even military applications for national defense. The global Hydrogen Fuel Cell market was valued at USD 10.49 billion in 2019 and is expected to attain a USD 49.52 billion value by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 21.4%.

A Hydrogen fuel cell is a device that generates electrical power by a chemical reaction via conversion of fuel (hydrogen) into electricity. Although fuel cells are considered to be electrochemical cells and consist of similar structures, fuel cells require an uninterrupted source of oxygen and fuel to run, similar to how an internal combustion engine that needs a constant flow of gasoline or diesel.

Key participants include Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Materials Handling Inc., Fuel cell Energy Inc., Intelligent Energy Limited, SFC Energy AG, Ballard Energy Corporation, Plug Power Inc., Bloom Energy Corporation, Hydrogenic Corporation

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2061

Manufacturers are zeroing-in on the hydrogen economy as the concern for the environment is growing. Hydrogen fuel cells are also scalable. They can be combined to form stacks, which in turn can be combined to form larger systems. These fuel systems vary in sizes and power, from portable systems for smartphone battery recharging, to combustion engine replacements for electric vehicles, to large-scale, multi-megawatt installations providing electricity directly to the utility grid.

Growth in demand for electric vehicles is driving the market for hydrogen fuel cells. An increase in carbon emissions has attracted the government’s attention to the usage of electric vehicles. Another factor impacting the market is the growing concern for the environment. The over-exploitation of fossil fuels has created ecological concerns due to harmful gas emissions. The need for reduced dependence on oil and diesel are propelling the demand of the market.

Europe is taking giant steps towards the adoption of hydrogen fuel cells. The world’s first hydrogen-powered trains are currently operational in northern Germany on a 100km stretch of track. Even though it is costlier than the existing diesel locomotives, the new zero-emissions engines are kinder to the environment. Key players in the Hydrogen Fuel Cell market are Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Fuel cell Energy, Intelligent Energy, SFC Energy AG, Ballard Power, Plug Power Inc., Bloom Energy and Hydrogenic Corporation, among others. The companies have adopted various strategies, which include mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

For the purpose of this particular report, Reports and Data segments the Hydrogen Fuel Cell market on the basis of: product type, technology, application, and regions

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Megawatt, 2017–2027)

Liquid-Cooled Type

Air-Cooled Type

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Megawatt, 2017–2027)

Polymer Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC)

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC)

Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Megawatt, 2017–2027)

Automotive

Stationary

Material Handling Equipment

Electricity

Portable Power

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Megawatt, 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hydrogen-fuel-cell-market

Key Insights offered in the report:

Business overview, product overview, significant market data, demand and supply ratio and overall industry chain analysis

The report encompasses different approaches and strategic business decisions undertaken by the key players of the market to gain a robust a footing

It describes in detail the production value, marketing strategies, distributors, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Strategic business expansion plans and alliances of the key players

Comprehensive analysis of the present trends and emerging trends of the market

Analysis and identification of the factors influencing the Hydrogen Fuel Cell market such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019 – 2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Recent developments in Fuel Cell Technology

3.2. Global outlook of Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Chapter 4. Hydrogen Fuel Cell Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Hydrogen Fuel Cell Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

4.2.2. DROC’s Analysis

4.2.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.2.1.1. Rising Demand or Unconventional Energy Sources

4.2.2.1.2. Increased Private-Public Partnerships

4.2.2.1.3. Growing Concern for the Environment

4.2.2.2. Market restraint analysis

4.2.2.2.1. Initial High Cost & Low Volume

4.2.2.2.2. Technology Risk & Safety Perception

4.2.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

4.2.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

Continued…

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2061

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

Browse More Reports –

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth

Polyester Resins Market Analysis

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370