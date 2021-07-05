Caprolactam Market Size, Industry Share, Trends and Opportunities Forecast To 2027

Caprolactam Market Size – USD 12.6 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – Product launches, and research for advanced caprolactam options.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Caprolactam Market was valued at USD 12.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19.27 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Caprolactam is a cyclic amide or lactam of caproic acid. Nylon 6, which is an extensively used synthetic polymer, is the raw material used in Caprolactam. It is a colorless organic compound that is manufactured using three different sources, such as cyclohexane, phenol, and toluene. Cyclohexane is the most prominent source used for fabricating caprolactam. Its mechanical properties such as being lightweight and high strength make it the best choice of material to produce nylon fiber and resins. Another added benefit in production of caprolactam is that its manufacturing plant requires less technical complexity along with low initial investment in its infrastructure which has encouraged new participants to enter the market.

Key players of this industry are Advansix Inc., Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., BASF SE, Capro Corp, DOMO Caproleuna GmbH, Grupa Azoty, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Highsun Group, KuibyshevAzot PJSC, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Juhua Group Corp., Lanxess AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Toray Industries, Inc., and UBE Industry Group are investing a lot in research and development to bring in innovations to carve a niche market for themselves and get an advantage over their competitors.

Rapid urbanization and an increase in consumer’s disposable income is also contributing towards the market growth. The increased per capita income has resulted in the growth of the middle-class population having high purchasing power. As a result of this, the clothing industry has witnessed significant growth, which in turn, has boosted the demand for caprolactam in fabric production. Its usage in electrical and electronic equipment industry has also expanded caprolactam’s market significantly. Caprolactam also has a usage in the automotive industry, and with automotive sector on a global rise, it has contributed to proportional growth of caprolactam market as well. All these factors have contributed towards a definite dynamic growth curve of this market, and it is expected to keep growing in the coming years.

The global caprolactam market is partially consolidated, with the top five players accounting for a significant share of the market. The key players of the caprolactam market are planning on the acquisition of small players in their long-term business strategies.

For better understanding of the study, Reports and Data have segmented the caprolactam market based on application, end-use, and region:

Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026):

Nylon 6 Fibers

Nylon 6 Resins

End-Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026):

Textile yarn

Industrial yarn

Engineering Plastics

Carpet fibers & staple fibers

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Highlights of the Competitive Landscape of the Global Caprolactam Market:

The latest report is inclusive of the industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

It offers actionable insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The study highlights the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

Moreover, it provides crucial insights into the competitive scenario of the market, focusing on the gross profits and losses experienced by these players.

