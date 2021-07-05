Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Growth, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2016–2026

The global ceramic tiles market is expected to reach USD 94.13 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The ceramic tiles are typically used owing to their ability to resist stains, allergens, or bacteria, among others. Because of their anti-skid, lightweight, and anti-bacterial properties, these tiles are ideal for use in hotels, hospitals, laboratories, and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities where hygiene is of utmost importance. Also, the aesthetic appearance and availability of diverse product variants of ceramic tiles make them a suitable substitute to hardwood and other products such as marble, and concrete, among others.

There has been an introduction of various high-quality products owing to technological advancements in the industry. At present, several players in the market are making use of inkjet printing technology to cater to consumer demands for aesthetic tiles. The advent of new techniques, like the pressing and firing of tiles, incorporation of spray drying of clays, and specialized equipment for selection, manipulation, and control, have empowered manufacturers to manufacture and supply ceramic tiles in various shapes, sizes, and textures.

Availability of substitutes and fluctuating price of raw materials may hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key participants include Atlas Concorde, Mohawk Industries, Crossville Inc., RAK Ceramics, Saloni Ceramica, Florida Tile, NITCO Tiles, Kajaria Ceramics, China Ceramics Co. Ltd., and Johnson Tiles, among others.

By product type, glazed ceramic tiles are forecasted to grow at the fastest rate of 7.3% in the forecast period. Glazed ceramic tiles provide an additional protective layer that offers them better resistance from stain, water absorption, and frost resistance. These ceramic tiles do not draw dust or dust mites and are resistant to harsh chemicals, which gives them better longevity.

By application, flooring tiles held the largest market share with a revenue generation of USD 28.01 Billion in 2018 and is projected to witness a growth rate of 6.6% in the period 2019-2026.

By end-user, the non-residential segment held a market share of around 55.0% in 2018 and is likely to have a growth rate of 6.7% in the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 7.2% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the Asia Pacific region is because of the occurrence of a high volume of construction activities along with strong growth in the economy and a vast population.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global ceramic tiles market on the basis of product type, construction type, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Million sq. meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Glazed

Porcelain

Scratch-Free

Vitrified

Others

Construction Type Outlook (Volume, Million sq. meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Replacement & Renovation

New Construction

Application Outlook (Volume, Million sq. meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Roofing Tiles

Flooring Tiles

Wall Tiles

Partition Tiles

End-User Outlook (Volume, Million sq. meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Residential

Non-Residential

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million sq. meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

