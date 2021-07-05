Potassium Chloride Market Share, Scope, Product Estimates & Strategy Framework, Forecast to 2027

The Global Potassium Chloride Market is forecast to reach USD 25.01 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Potassium Chloride (KCL) or potassium salt is the metal halide composition of potassium and chloride chemical compounds. KCL is one of the most important sources of potassium chemical elements. The crystalline powder is white, odorless & highly soluble in water and sourced from seawater or other salt-containing surface water. Potassium is a crucial mineral for the human body and principal base in the tissue of blood cells, as it helps to lower the adverse effects of salts and maintains the blood pressure. Chlorine provides electrochemical neutrality in the red blood cells. Caustic potash or potassium hydroxide is derived from KCL and one of the most prominent segment in the overall fertilizer market. Potassium chloride is listed as an essential medicine by the World Health Organization, and KCL generic medicine supposedly is the most suitable and safest salt for repletion of the common forms of hypokalemia.

Key participants include Sinofert Holdings Limited, Agrium, The Potash Corporation, Uralkali, The Mosaic Company, ICL Specialty Fertilizers, The Arab Potash Company, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Intrepid Potash, Inc., and Belaruskali, among others.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at a significant pace due to the extensive use of potassium chloride in fertilizers & healthcare industry verticals. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world; the United States holds some of the most prominent players in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Potassium Chloride market on the basis of distribution channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Powder

Granular

Crystal

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Fertilizers Industry

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Industrial Applications

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Potassium Chloride Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Potassium Chloride Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Extensive rise in the fertilizers industry, especially in the emerging countries

4.2.2.2. High implementation in the healthcare & pharmaceutical applications due to the increase in hyperkalemia disease

4.2.2.3. High growth in food consumption in the populous nations

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Raw materials processing difficulties and manufacturing obstacles

4.2.3.2. Side effects of potassium chloride

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

Continued…

