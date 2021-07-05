Magnesium Stearate Market Size, Share, Trends, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment to 2027

The Global Magnesium Stearate market is forecast to reach USD 717.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Magnesium stearate can be defined as the magnesium salt of stearic acid [fatty acid]. It is extensively used in the food sector for many decades as a binder, emulsifier, thickener, antifoaming, lubricant, and anticaking agent. This chemical compound is available in various confectionary, food supplements, baking ingredients, herbs & spices. It is also extensively used as an inactive ingredient in manufacturing capsules, pharmaceutical tablets, and powders. To use it for food applications, it is manufactured in either of the two processes. In the fusion or direct process, there is a direct reaction of fatty acids with magnesium sources like magnesium oxide to form magnesium salts of the fatty acids. In the precipitation or indirect process, a sodium soap is manufactured by reacting fatty acids with sodium hydroxide in water, and the product is precipitated by adding magnesium salts to the soap. The chemical compound is permitted for use in various countries like Australia, China New Zealand, Japan along with European Union and it was granted generally recognized as safe (GRAS) status in the U.S. Thus, permission for its use in various nations along with the elevating demand for food & beverage products, the continuous expansion of the pharmaceutical sector and its rising demand in the personal care sector are some of the factors fostering the growth of the industry.

Key participants include PT Halim Sakti Pratama, Kirsch Pharma GmbH, Nimbasia Stabilizers, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Baerlocher GmbH, Faci S.p.A., Norac Additives LLC, Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd., James M. Brown Ltd., and Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG.

In regards to region, North America can be seen to hold a considerable share of the sector. The market share held by this region is attributed to well-developed healthcare & pharmaceutical sector along with elevating demand for personal care products, which supports the expansion of the industry in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Magnesium Stearate market according to Form, Grade, End-user, and Region:

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Powder

Flake

Others

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Food & beverage

Personal Care

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Magnesium Stearate market held a market share of USD 421.2 Million in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.1% during the forecast period.

In context to Form, the Powder segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.6% during the forecast period, which occupied more than 50.0% of the market in 2018. The growth rate witnessed by the Powder segment is attributed to the extensive commercial availability of this chemical compound in this form, its high demand in this form in the pharmaceutical sector, which is contributing to the growth rate witnessed by the Powder segment.

In context to Grade, the Pharmaceutical Grade segment held the largest market share of more than 40.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Pharmaceutical Grade segment is attributed to the continuous expansion of the healthcare sector, the associated elevating demand for medications and applicability of the pharmaceutical grade magnesium stearate as a lubricant and additive in medication capsules, which contributes to the market share held by this segment. It is used to post-pone the breakdown and absorption of medications that help in its absorption in the correct area of the bowel.

In regards to End-user, the Food & beverage segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 17.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Food & beverage segment is attributed the continuous growth of the food & beverage industry and the wide arena of applications of the compound in the industry wherein it is used as a binder, emulsifier, thickener, antifoaming, lubricant and anticaking agent, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment. One of the major use of the chemical compound in this industry is as a food additive.

In regards to the region, Europe is projected to witness a considerable CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 28.5% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by Europe is attributed to the continuous growth of the food & beverage sector, rising geriatric population, and expanding pharmaceutical industry along, which is supporting the expansion of the sector in this region.

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

