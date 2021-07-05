Magnesium Alloys Market Size, Key Player Revenue, PEST & Porter’s Analysis For 2018–2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Magnesium Alloys market was valued at USD 3,969.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,254.9 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.80%. Owing to its ability to absorb energy, low density, extensive heat dissipation capacity, vibration absorption, high elasticity modulus, and high impact bearing capacity, magnesium alloys are considered unique. The demand of the consumers for light-weight vehicles to enhance the performance of these vehicles is expected to drive the market growth. An increase in the disposable income of consumers has led to an increase in demand for electronic equipment like cell phones, computers, laptops, cameras, and portable media device housing, which is expected to drive the market of magnesium alloys during the forecast period. Additionally, owing to its ability to form complex shapes, magnesium alloys are suitable in sports sector for producing various sports equipment like golf clubs, javelins, tennis rackets, and archery bows.

Request Free Sample: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2063

Magnesium Elektron (UK), Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co. Ltd. (China), Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd. (China), US Magnesium (US), Meridian Lightweight Technologies (US), Shanghai Regal Magnesium Ltd. Co. (China), Magontec (Australia), Rima Group (Brazil), Smiths Advanced Metals (UK), Shanxi Fugu Tianyu Mineral Industry (China) are some of the key players in Magnesium Alloys Market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Asia Pacific is considered to be the largest market shareholder in 2018 and stays the largest shareholder through the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific, the market is majorly driven by China and South Korea due to an increase of magnesium alloys in computers, cell phones, body structures, and power trains consumer electronics in these countries.

Magnesium alloys are non-toxic in nature, which makes it useful in healthcare and medical industry. For example, magnesium alloys are being used as biodegradable implants in the human body.

Asia Pacific region is predicted to hold 28.3% of the global magnesium alloys market. Developing countries such China and India are likely to witness high growth in the magnesium alloys market.

However, some drawbacks of magnesium alloys include poor corrosion resistance, elongation, and tedious process of completely removing the impurities like copper and nickel from the alloy.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Magnesium Alloys market on the basis of alloy type, end-use industry, and region:

Alloy Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2018–2028)

Cast Alloys

Wrought Alloys

Others

Read More: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/magnesium-alloys-market

End-Use Industry (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2018–2028)

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Power Tools

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Ask For Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2063

Thank you for reading your report. We also provide modified reports as per requirement of the customer. Please feel free to contact us for any additional requirements. Our team will provide you personalized report.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]