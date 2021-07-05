Ammonium Chloride Market 2021| Current Status by Major Key Vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Ammonium chloride is an inorganic compound and a white crystalline salt which is highly soluble in water. Solutions of ammonium chloride are mildly acidic. Ammonium chloride is formed by the reaction of hydrochloric acid and ammonia. Ammonium chloride is mainly used as fertilizer and a flavoring agent in some types of liquorice. The main crops fertilized with the help of ammonium chloride are rice and wheat in Asia. Ammonium chloride is also used as a flux in preparing metals to be tin coated, galvanized, or soldered. It is further used as an expectorant in cough medicine and as a systemic acidifying agent in the treatment of severe metabolic alkalosis. Due to the wider application of ammonium chloride, it is expected that this market will boost in the upcoming years.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The ammonium chloride market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing demand for this product from various end-use industries including agrochemical, medical & pharmaceutical, food processing, leather & textiles, metalwork, and many others. Ammonium chloride has been used as a yeast nutrient in the bread-making process and as a food additive in this industry. These factors are expected to drive the ammonium chloride market in the near future. In addition to that, copious use of ammonium chloride as a feed supplement for cattle is likely to influence the growth of this market. Ammonium chloride is further used as an ingredient in various personal care & cleansing products such as facial cleanser, bath oils, shampoo, conditioner, bleach, dishwashing detergent, and hair color. Furthermore, another significant use of ammonium chloride is as an electrolyte in dry cell batteries owing to its ionic compound. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw material may impact the growth of the ammonium chloride market. Nevertheless, with the significant growth in the agriculture and chemical industry, market players have the opportunity to invest in this market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Ammonium Chloride Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the ammonium chloride market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The global ammonium chloride market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ammonium chloride market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global ammonium chloride market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the ammonium chloride market is segmented into agriculture grade, industrial grade, food grade, and others. The ammonium chloride market on the basis of the application is classified into agriculture, metalwork, food, pharmaceutical, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global ammonium chloride market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The ammonium chloride market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the ammonium chloride market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the ammonium chloride market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global ammonium chloride market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from ammonium chloride market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for ammonium chloride in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the ammonium chloride market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the ammonium chloride market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

