Vanadium Market 2021| Emerging Technologies, Growth Factors, And Regional Forecast To 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Vanadium is a chemical element with silvery-grey appearance, and it is a malleable transition metal. Vanadium occurs naturally in about 65 minerals and in fossil fuel deposits. Vanadium is mostly used to produce specialty steel alloys, such as high-speed tool steels and rust resistant springs. The most important industrial vanadium compound called vanadium pentoxide is used as a catalyst for the production of sulfuric acid. The vanadium redox battery for energy storage is an important application of vanadium. In the processing of carbon steel alloys, high strength low alloy (HSLA) steels, and full alloys, this metal is utilized as an additive. Due to the wider application of vanadium, this market is growing at a steady rate.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The vanadium market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as the growing application of vanadium in the production of steel, titanium alloys, redox battery, and others. Hardened steel is obtained by using vanadium and is used for a number of applications, including crankshafts, bicycle frames, axles, and other steel components. Moreover, vanadium is widely used in the automobile industry. Vanadium pentoxide is basically utilized as a catalyst in the manufacturing of various chemicals, including sulfuric acid, pigments & dyes, vitamins, and synthetic rubber. Vanadium is used with titanium alloys for improving the strength & performance of jet engines and other aerospace components. However, the expensive extraction process and availability of substitutes may impact the growth of the vanadium market. Nevertheless, with the immense popularity as a battery metal over the recent years, vanadium is considered to provide a tough competition as a substitute to lithium, cobalt, nickel, and among other battery metals, which will provide further opportunity for this market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Vanadium Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the vanadium market with detailed market segmentation by application and geography. The global vanadium market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vanadium market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global vanadium market is segmented on the basis of application. On the basis of application, the vanadium market is segmented into steel, titanium alloys, batteries, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global vanadium market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The vanadium market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the vanadium market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the vanadium market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global vanadium market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from vanadium market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for vanadium in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the vanadium market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the vanadium market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Australian Vanadium Limited

– Audalia Resources Limited

– Atlantic Pty Ltd

– American Vanadium Corp

– Bushveld Minerals Limited

– EVRAZ plc

– Glencore plc

– Largo Resources Ltd

– VanadiumCorp Resource Inc

– Others

