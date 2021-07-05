Specialty Gas Market 2021: Regional Trends, Development Status, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Specialty gas is a category of industrial gases that are having the highest purity level i.e., around 99.9%. They are used in various industries like electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, academics, and analytical, among others, for specialized applications, and thus they are termed as specialty gases. Different types of specialty gases such as high purity gases, noble gases, carbon gases, halogen gases, and other specialty gases have unique properties, which helps to lower costs, improve yields, and optimize performance in various industrial applications. For instance, Carbon Dioxide, with its low levels of impurities, is ideal for Supercritical Fluid Chromatography. The growing usage of specialty gases in various end-use industries is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Specialty gas represents the class of rare or ultra-high purity gases. It includes high purity gases like Nitrogen and Oxygen, Noble gases such as Helium, Argon, Xenon, and Krypton. It includes Carbon Gases such as Carbon Dioxide, Carbon Monoxide, Methane, and Halogen gases like Fluorine, Chlorine. These gases are used for specific applications in various industries such as manufacturing, academics, electronics, healthcare, and analytical, among others. Specialty gases are also known as calibration gases, zero gases, carrier gases, span gases, instrumentation gases, and bump test gases due to their primary use in academic (analytical and calibration instruments) usage. They are commonly used in analytical methods such as Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) as well as gas and liquid chromatography, non-dispersive infrared (NDIR), and other analytical methods. They are also used in some instruments such as detectors, chromatographs, spectrometers, and others for supporting their operation. They are also used in analytical laboratories to conduct analysis and quality controls on raw materials, end products, and industrial emissions. They are useful in the detection of the trace and quantity of different components and impurities in products. The continuous use of specialty gases for analytical methods is driving the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations related to the production and application of these gases are restricting the growth of the market. The safe transportation of these gases is still a major challenge for specialty gas manufacturers. Nonetheless, the growing demand for specialty gases from other industries, especially the electronics industry for photovoltaic cells, semiconductor devices, flat panel display, etc. is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global specialty gas market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Specialty Gas Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the specialty gas with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global specialty gas market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading specialty gas market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global specialty gas market is segmented on the basis type and applictaion. On the basis of type the specialty gas market is segmented into high purity gases, carbon gases, noble gases, halogen gases, others. By application the specialty gas market is segmented into electronics, manufacturing, healthcare, academics, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global specialty gas market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The specialty gas market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the specialty gas market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the specialty gas market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the specialty gas market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from specialty gas market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for specialty gas in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the specialty gas market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the specialty gas market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– AIR LIQUIDE S.A

– THE LINDE GROUP

– AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC.

– PRAXAIR INC.

– MITSUI CHEMICALS INC.

– MESSER GROUP GMBH

– SHOWA DENKO K.K.

– NOVA GAS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

– TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORP.

