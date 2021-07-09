New Report: Transportation Management System Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Transportation Management System market size was valued at $99 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2021 to 2027. Advances in the latest technologies such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), the growth of retail and e-commerce industries and strengthening bilateral trade relations between various countries are some of the key factors expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Transportation Management System Market- Segmentation
By Component
By Deployment Model
By Solution Type
By Transportation Mode
- Planning & Execution
- Order Management
- Audit, Payment, & Claims
- Reporting & Analytics
- Routing & Tracking
By Industry Vertical
- Roadways
- Railways
- Airways
- Maritime
Key Market Players
- Retail
- Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
- Manufacturing
- Transportation & Logistics
- Energy & Utilities
- Government
- Others
Geographic Coverage
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP
- C.H. Robinson
- Trimble
- BluJay Solutions
- MercuryGate International
- Blue Yonder
- Transplace
- 3GTMS
- E2Open
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Transportation Management System Market.
- The market share of the Transportation Management System Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Transportation Management System Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Transportation Management System Market.
Key Questions Answered Transportation Management System Market Report
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
