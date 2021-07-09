Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis

The Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from USD 685.4 million in 2019 to USD 974.7 million in 2027.

Dimethylformamide (DMF), is a colorless, absorbent liquid with a slight fish like odor. Due to its high aprotic nature, wide liquid range, and low volatility, it is primarily used as a solvent. It is primarily applicable largely in several industries, such as textile, chemical, agriculture, electronics, energy, automotive, pulp and paper. Due to strong applications of dimethylformamide, the solvent is well known as a Universal Solvent across the industries.

The major driving factors for dimethylformamide market are growing its demand from various end-use industries, including electronics, agrochemicals, textile, pharmaceuticals, and chemical, among others. The applications of the dimethylformamide in itself are the driving force for the solvent. Due to its high solubility of polyacrylonitrile properties and having good mixing ability in the water makes dimethylformamide a major solvent to produce acrylic fibers, which are primarily used in the clothing material in the textile market. It is used as a solvent for the production of surface coatings or synthetic leather creation. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used solvent and crystallization agent. In the electronics industry, the dimethylformamide acts as an inorganic substance that helps in the production of high voltage capacitors. Apart from this, there are some risks associated with the use of dimethylformamide. It is instantly flammable and involves toxic content which affects the human body. The solvent could affect the skin and creates problem-related with skin or, if inhaled unknowingly, could damage the liver portion of the body and create problems in the breathing. Therefore, the organizations dealing with dimethylformamide take large care, and this major risk is the hindrance factor of growth for the substance.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market:

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), J.N. Chemicals (India), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (Japan), Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Co, Ltd. (China), The Chemours Company (U.S.), Pharmco-Aaper (U.S.), and Luxi Group Co., Ltd. (China).

The Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Type (Volume in Metric Tons; Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2027)

Reactant

Feed-Stock

Others

Application (Volume in Metric Tons; Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2027)

Solvents

Polymers Fiber

Films

Adhesive

Wire Enamels

Surface Coatings

Other Applications

End Use (Volume in Metric Tons; Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2027)

Chemical

Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemical

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Dimethylformamide (DMF) market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market size

2.2 Latest Dimethylformamide (DMF) market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market key players

3.2 Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Dimethylformamide (DMF) market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Dimethylformamide (DMF) market report:

In-depth analysis of the Dimethylformamide (DMF) market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

