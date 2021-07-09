Fatty Alcohols Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global fatty alcohol market is forecast to reach USD 7.15 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fatty alcohols can be defined as, usually, straight-chain, high-molecular-weight, primary alcohols. However, these alcohols can range from as less as 4–6 carbons to as many as 22–26 carbons, which are usually derived from natural oils and fats. There are various advantages associated with these alcohols, which are contributing to the growth of the market. In this regard, one of its mentionable feature is unusual surface-active properties, due to which, this product witnessed sizable consumption along with extensive commercial use in synthetic detergents. Two of the commercially used methods for reduction associated with manufacturing these alcohols are hydrogenolysis of either fatty acids or fats and sodium reaction. These two processes of reduction provide different products, which is dependent on the starting raw materials.

In regards to region, North America can be noticed to occupy a prominent market position. The market position held by the region is resultant to elevating awareness among consumers and associated rising demand for bio-based products.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Fatty Alcohols market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Fatty Alcohols market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

AkzoNobel, BASF, Cargill, Emery Oleochemicals, Solazyme, Wilmar International, Archer Daniels, Midland, Evonik Industries, China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals, and Kao Chemicals.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Fatty Alcohols market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

C15-C22 Fatty Alcohols

C11-C14 Fatty Alcohols

C6-C10 Fatty Alcohols

Raw Material Sources Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Natural Sources

Petrochemical Sources

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Personal care

Soaps & detergents

Amines

Lubricants

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Fatty Alcohols Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

