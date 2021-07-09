Isopropanol Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis

The global isopropanol market is forecast to reach USD 4.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Isopropanol or Isopropyl Alcohol is the colorless, highly flammable laboratory and household chemical and primary type of alcohol. Based on the isomerism, the isopropanol has a twin molecule with a slightly different chemical structure, n-propanol. Isopropanol is more readily available for its simple chemical structure compared to the n-propanol and is also consequently cheaper. Isopropanol is mostly used in medical use applications and also widely utilized as a direct or intermediate solvent chemical in the formulation of various chemical processing. However, the market is potentially being restrained by the stringent Volatile organic compounds’ (VOC) emission norms in European and North American continents.

Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow fastest with the highest growth rate of 6.7% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to higher demand in the household & personal care products and paints & coatings industries coupled with propulsion of the medical use products due to rise in the small and severe infectious diseases, especially in the highly populous regions like India and Bangladesh.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Tokuyama Corporation, LCY Chemical Corp., OXEA GmbH, JXTG Holdings, Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Sasol Limited, and ISU Chemical.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Isopropanol Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Direct Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Pharmaceutical Solvents

Pesticide Formulations

Chemical Reagents

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Medical Use

Paints and Coatings

Household & Personal Care

Printing Inks

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Isopropanol market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Isopropanol market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

