Epoxy Resins Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

The global epoxy resins market is forecast to reach USD 11.86 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Epoxy resin is a molecule that contains more than one epoxide group.

Epoxy resins are thermosetting polymers and are used as high-performance coatings, adhesives, and potting and encapsulating materials. They also have excellent electrical properties, low shrinkage, and good adhesion to many metals and are resistant to moisture, thermal, and mechanical shock. Viscosity, epoxide equivalent weight, and molecular weight are the important properties of epoxy resins.

Increasing demand for the resin in paints and coatings industry owing to the positive growth of automotive and construction globally has driven the epoxy resins market. Growth in end-use industries such as marine coatings, aerospace, transportation, decorative powder coatings, electrical & electronic laminates, and composites, are affecting the market positively. An increase in research and development by key participants, along with technology innovation in the field of modified resins, are expected to provide ample opportunities for growth of epoxy resins.

The growth in the infrastructure in the U.S. has driven the market for epoxy resin in the region. The steady growth of the commercial sector, majorly office space construction, is expected to have a positive impact on the market demand.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Epoxy Resins market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Epoxy Resins market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Olin Corporation, Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, 3M Company, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Sinopec Corporation, Covestro AG, Solvay SA, and Evonik Industries AG, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Epoxy Resins market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Epoxy Resins market on the basis of type, form, applications, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Novolac

Aliphatic

Hardener

Glycidylamines

DGBEF

DGBEA

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Solid Epoxy Resin

Liquid Epoxy Resin

Solution Epoxy Resin

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Adhesive and Sealants

Paints and Coatings

Composites

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Aerospace

Building and Construction

General Industrial

Marine

Wind Power

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Epoxy Resins Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

