Naloxone Spray Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

Increasing prevalence of opioid overdose is the most significant factor estimated to stimulate market demand.

Market Size – USD 177.5 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 22.8%, Market Trends – FDA approval to Market Generic Nasal Spray for Opioid Overdoses

The global Naloxone Spray Market is expected to reach USD 928.1 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Naloxone Nasal Spray is used for treating an opioid emergency or a likely opioid overdose with symptoms such as breathing problems and severe sleepiness or inability to respond.

Naloxone Nasal Spray is used to reverse the effects of opioid medicines for a temporary period. The medicine in this nasal Spray does not affect people who are not exposed to opioid medications. It is necessary to provide emergency medical help to the patient after giving the first dose of the nasal spray. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 400,000 people died as a result of an opioid overdose in the period 1999 to 2017. Also, on average, over 130 people in America die every day owing to overdoses involving opioids, a class of drugs that comprise prescription medications like oxycodone, fentanyl, morphine, and hydrocodone, along with illegal drugs including heroin or drugs sold as heroin.

Increase in launches and approval of new naloxone spray products is anticipated to be a significant driver boosting the growth of the market in the upcoming years. For instance, in April 2019, Pfizer, a major pharmaceutical company, launched a generic nasal spray of naloxone which is expected to significantly fuel market demand.

Additionally, with an increase in the prevalence of opioid overdoses, several of efforts are being taken to make this emergency overdose reversal medication more readily available and accessible to the people who may require it. The FDA has also taken the unprecedented step of assisting manufacturers to pursue approval of an over-the-counter naloxone spray product and is exploring other ways to increase the availability of naloxone products intended for use in the community. As naloxone is a fairly new product, the high cost associated with this product coupled with the serious side-effects may create hindrances in the market growth.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1362

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of dosage, the 4 mg/actuation is expected to witness significant growth rate in the forecast period.

Hospitals dominated the market in 2018 and are estimated to grow at a rate of 22.5% in the forecast period.

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share in the global naloxone market owing to growing opioid crises in the region. The S. is the dominant market in North America with high incidences of opioid overdose and increasing prevalence of victims with dependency on opioid and morphine.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Emergent BioSolutions, Pfizer, and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Naloxone Spray industry, the market is segmented into:

Dosage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

2 mg/actuation

4 mg/actuation

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1362

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Naloxone Spray market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/naloxone-spray-market

Benefits of Naloxone Spray Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Naloxone Spray sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Naloxone Spray industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Naloxone Spray industry

Analysis of the Naloxone Spray market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1362

Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Stem Cell Banking Market Analysis

Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Size

Biopsy Devices Market Growth

Capillary Blood Collection Market Analysis

Zika Virus Testing Market Trends

Malaria Diagnostics Market Growth

Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture Aidc Market Growth

Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Analysis

Biosimilars Market Trends

Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]