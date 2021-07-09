Air Ambulance Services Market Analytical Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2026

An increase in the number of service providers coupled with advanced onboard medical treatment is estimated to stimulate market demand.

Market Size – USD 4.79 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends – An Increasing breadth of health insurance coverage

The global air ambulance services market is expected to reach USD 9.51 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Air ambulance services are the transferring of patients either from the site of an accident to a hospital or between hospitals to make advanced medical care at a specialty facility like a trauma, burn or cardiac centers to be provided to the patient.

The market is anticipated to be driven by the offering of onboard medical assistance, availability of better reimbursement policies, increasing emphasis by governments worldwide to provide improved emergency health care services coupled with a growing demand for the same among masses. Advanced technological developments in providing onboard medical treatments are causative of several new players entering the market to seize the opportunity and this, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth.

Rising incidents of fatal diseases comprising cardiovascular disorders that involve emergency medical services are estimated to fuel the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Moreover, growing awareness regarding air ambulance services is also expected to boost market demand in the future.

High cost associated with the services and occurrences of air ambulance accidents may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Rotary-wing aircraft type which comprises helicopter-based air ambulance services contributed to the largest market share with a share of more than 60% in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Helicopter ambulances are deployed in transport over short distances. Besides, the ability of the helicopters to land smoothly on places including rooftops, and streets among others is causative of the increased accessibility of this type of aircraft.

In terms of services model type, the global market was led by hospital services and is forecasted to witness a growth rate of 8.4% in the forecast period. Hospitals, particularly in developed nations, manage the business by offering medical services and staff while contracting out with an air ambulance supplier for the aviation component.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.5% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increase in investment and improving economic conditions in the countries including China and India, in this region. Further, investments from big market players owing to the availability of cheap workforce is also expected to drive the market in this region during the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

AMR, PHI Air Medical, Scandinavian Air Ambulance, Express AirMed Transport, IAS Medical, Lifeguard Air Ambulance, Native American Air Ambulance, REVA Air Ambulance, Acadian, and Falck Danmark A/S among others.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Air Ambulance Services Market Segmentation:

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Service Model Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospital-Based

Independent

Government Run

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Medical Evacuation and Repatriation

Medical Escort Service

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

