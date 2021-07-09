Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global methyl isobutyl ketone market is forecast to reach USD 1,048.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Methyl Isobutyl Ketone is a colorless, highly flammable, water-soluble industrial and commercial chemical with a sweet and pleasant odor. Methyl Isobutyl Ketone is mostly used as a solvent in the manufacturing of surface coating applications and are also widely utilized as an intermediate solvent chemical in the formulation of various chemical processing. Methyl isobutyl ketone for its combination of high solvent activity with low density is very useful in developing high-solids coatings and are highly demanded in the coating industry. The continuous expansion of the paint & coatings, varnishes, adherents, inks, acrylics, flavoring agent, food-contact packaging products, and non-edible use pesticide products are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for automotive tire usages are harnessing the growth of this market substantially.

Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow fastest with the highest growth rate of 6.4% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to high market penetration in paints & coatings and food packaging applications coupled with extensive demand for the automotive tires, especially in the regions like India and China.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

LCY Chemical Corp., Kumho P&B Chemicals, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Mitsui Chemicals, Tokuyama Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Ningbo Oceanking Chemical Development Co Ltd., Sasol Limited, and ISU Chemical.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Methyl Isobutyl Ketone market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Direct Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Surface Adherent

Pesticides

Chemical Reagents

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Paints & Coatings

Rubber & Adhesive

Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

Food Packaging & Flavoring

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Methyl Isobutyl Ketone market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

