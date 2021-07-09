Paraffin Wax Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The global paraffin wax market is expected to reach USD 7.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Paraffin wax has widespread application in the making of functional candle, owing to its several benefits such as ease of dyeing with all types of candle dyes, and compatibility with all types of fragrance oils and additives used in making of candles. Also, it is very economical in comparison to other kinds of waxes to manufacture candles.

Paraffin wax finds application in the cosmetic industry for application on the hands and feet. It is a natural emollient effect that aids in making skin soft and supple. On application to the skin, it imparts moisture and carries on to improve the moisture levels of the skin post completion of the treatment. Moreover, it helps to exfoliate skin and open pores, thereby giving a smoother and fresher appearance to the skin.

Combinations of paraffin and micro waxes find usage in the rubber industry to avert cracking of the rubber; the blend of wax moves to the surface of the rubber product and forms a protective layer. Also, this layer acts as a release agent, assisting the product separate from its mold.

Additionally, paraffin wax may be implemented in pain-relieving therapies in the hands and legs of people with rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and fibromyalgia, among other joint mobility issues. It functions as a form of heat therapy and may help increase blood flow, relax muscles, and reduce stiffness of joints. It is also helpful in the reduction of muscle spasms and inflammation along with treatment of sprains.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Paraffin Wax Market:

ExxonMobil, Sinopec, PetroChina Company Limited, Sasol, The International Group, Honeywell, Nippon Seiro Company Limited, Petrobras, Repsol, and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., among others.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Fully-Refined Paraffin Wax

Semi-Refined Paraffin Wax

Others

Availability Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Liquid Paraffin Wax

Solid Paraffin Wax

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Candle

Packaging

Board Sizing

Rubber

Hot Melts

Cosmetics

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Paraffin Wax market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Paraffin Wax market size

2.2 Latest Paraffin Wax market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Paraffin Wax market key players

3.2 Global Paraffin Wax size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Paraffin Wax market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Paraffin Wax market report:

In-depth analysis of the Paraffin Wax market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

