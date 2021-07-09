Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2026

The global Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market was valued at USD 18.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 32 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Oxygen scavenger masterbatch preserves perishable items by significantly reducing the oxygen content in the plastics used in packaging. Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch, also known as oxygen absorbent masterbatch or additive, is used in active packaging applications to absorb oxygen from the food packaging environment and extend the shelf life of the item. It helps maintain the freshness, taste, and color of a range of packaged foods, including processed meats, pet snacks, packaged coffee powders, dried meats, and ready-to-eat meals. Increasing demand for meat & dairy products around the globe will propel oxygen scavenger masterbatch demand by 2025. The presence of oxygen in perishable food products has been found to affect the packaged food shelf life negatively. These trends are driving specialty masterbatch demand in the food packaging sector. Oxygen absorber masterbatch significantly reduces oxygen content within the packaging products and helps in extending the life of packaged food. Growing meat & dairy product consumption will drive the demand for smart and intelligent packaging, which will further increase oxygen absorber masterbatch market demand by 2025.

Another important growth driving factor is increasing technological innovation in the food and beverage packaging sector across the world. Some of the key trends include incorporating active and intelligent packaging in packaged food and beverages. Oxygen absorber additives are utilized in active and smart packaging applications to remove oxygen present within the packaging and to enhance shelf life & quality of food items. Changing consumer buying behavior related to packaged food along with growing demand for tamper-proof, portable, and resealable food packaging will positively affect oxygen scavenger masterbatch demand by 2026.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Clariant AG, Albis Plastic GmbH, Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft GmbH, NanoBioMatters Industries S.L, Tosaf Inc., PolyOne Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., CSP Technologies, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Plc, and Berry Global, Inc.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Product (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Organic Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch

Inorganic Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch

Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Meat, Poultry & Fish

Snacks & Confectionaries

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Alcoholic Beverages

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

