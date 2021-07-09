Styrene Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Styrene Market Report

The global styrene market is expected to reach USD 70.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for styrene from the end-use industries.

Products made from styrene provides exceptional benefits such as high performance, toughness, simplicity of production, flexible design, and economy along with the offering of sanitation, hygiene, and safety features. For instance, styrene finds application in the strengthening of military armor, cushioning of bicycle helmets, making of wind power turbines, reduction of coal plant emissions, and improvement of components deployed in making automotive lightweight and fuel-efficient. Moreover, it allows the production of high-performance and economical recreational products, including boats and other watercraft.

SB (Styrene-butadiene) latex finds usage in several applications, such as coating in paper products like magazines, catalogs, flyers, and paperboard products to get improved printability, high gloss, and protection to oil and water. SB Latex increases the binding power of a pigment and makes the paper smoother, brighter, and stiffer. Additionally, it is very cost-effective as compared to other coating materials.

SB (Styrene-butadiene) rubber is a kind of synthetic that has improved processability, abrasion resistance, and heat resistance as compared to natural rubber. In terms of volume, it occupies the largest market share of synthetic rubber, and above 70.0% of it is consumed in the production of tires and related products. Thus, the growth of the automotive industry worldwide is likely to impact the market growth. Also, in comparison to polybutadiene rubber alone, this kind of synthetic rubber has better strength, abrasion resistance, and blend compatibility, and these characteristics can be enhanced with the use of additives.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Styrene Market:

Alpek SAB DE CV, Ashland Inc., Ineos Styrolution Group GmbH, Royal DSM, The Dow Chemical Company, LG Chem, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Bayer MaterialScience, Mitsubishi Chemicals, and Chevron Philips Chemical Company, among others.

The Global Styrene Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Styrene market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Polystyrene

Styrene Co-Polymers

SB (Styrene-Butadiene) Latex

SB (Styrene-Butadiene) Rubber

Composites

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Packaging

Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Offline Channel

Online Channel

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics.

Main objectives of the Global Styrene Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Styrene market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

The report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions.

