Broadcast Switcher Market To Cross The US$ 2.9 Bn mark By 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Broadcast Switcher Market (Equipment Type – Master Control Switcher, Production Switcher, and Routing Switcher; Application – Studio Production, News Production, Sports Broadcasting, Post-Production, Production Trucks and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028”, the global broadcast switcher market is set to cross the US$ 2.9 Bn mark by 2028.

Market Insights

Broadcast switcher also called as video switcher, video mixer, or vision mixer refers to a hardware device that is used to switch between different video/audio sources in film and video production. This enables the producer to mix different video signals and add in special effects captured on a secondary source. The basic function of the broadcast switcher is to perform mixes between two videos, hard cuts between cameras, and keying operations.

The most prominent factor governing the market growth is the complicated issues involved in broadcasting ultra-high definition (UHD) and high-definition (HD) content. Thus, with the rapidly rising penetration of HD and UHD services, the demand for broadcast switchers would continue to surge substantially in the following years. Further, the market is also driven by the ever-rising television broadcasting industry worldwide. Due to rising consumer preferences, more number of television channels are being introduced in the industry. This has been the primary factor supporting the demand for broadcast switchers across the globe. In addition, due to the ongoing analog to digital television transition, the overall broadcast switcher market growth is projected to remain promising in the following years.

The overall broadcast switcher market is segmented on the basis of equipment type and application. On the basis of equipment type, the market is segmented into master control, production, and routing switchers. Based on the applications, the market is segmented into studio production, news production, sports broadcasting, post-production, production trucks, and others. In 2019, the overall broadcast switcher market is dominated by the studio production segment, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market revenue.

On the basis of geographic regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). In 2019, North America dominates the overall broadcast switcher market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. In the following years, Asia Pacific is set to emerge as the fastest-growing region for the broadcast switcher. The demand for broadcast switcher here is primarily governed by China, India, and Japan, having a huge television industry.

