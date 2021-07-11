Electric Bicycles Is This The Future Of Individual Commute?

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Electric Bicycles Market (Component – Controllers, Motors & Drivetrains and Batteries (Li-ion Batteries, SLA Batteries, and Others); Control System – Throttle Control and Pedal Assist; Age Group – Below 15 years and Above 15 years; Sales Channel – Online and Offline) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020 to 2028”, the electric bicycle market expected to be growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2020 to 2028 and reach US$ 28.51 Bn in 2028.

Market Insights

In recent years, electric bicycles have been stranger to people. It might be surprising to know that they have been around for almost a decade, however, skepticism among people limited its sales. Some of prominent factors, contributing to its decline included a high price point, heavy lead-acid batteries and lack of knowledge. Interestingly, the last 3 years has witnessed a drastic change in this segment. Introduction of electric bicycles by popular cycle brands coupled with growing “eco-consciousness” among people has been important factors contributing to the electric bicycles market growth. Another factor leading to the growing popularity of electric bicycles among urban cyclists can be attributed to increasing popularity and knowledge of cycling. Enhancemnent in electric bicycle batteries has further helped the market to flourish. A major contribution in this regards has been the introduction of lithium ion battery, which being lightweight also has a higher capacity, thereby enabling longer distances on a single charge.

As per recent trends, it has been observed that electric bicycles are becoming lighter, thanks to the lithium ion batteries that is light on weight and high on range. Moreover, the manufacturers are also diverting their focus on launching electric bicycles with better looks. In order to do so, they are integrating the battery into the frame. Moreover, in coming years, an increasing number of people are expected to seek greener modes of transportation and electric bicycles in this context would a play a crucial role. Research and development activities in the coming years would revolve around battery improvements. These improvements would mostly focus upon making the battery smaller, lighter and more powerful.

The Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the overall electric bicycles market in 2019. The region is dotted with the presence of a large number manufacturers, a factor driving market growth in the region. In recent years, the country has witnessed a high adoption of electric bicycles. Moreover, cheap availability of electric bicycles in the country has further helped the market to flourish in the country. India is another country in the region which is expected to offer enormous growth potential for the electric bicycles market in the following years.

Some of the major players operating in the electric bicycles market include Accell Group, NYCeWheels, Easy Motion USA, Derby Cycle, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd., Moustache Bikes, Karbon Kinetics Limited, myStromer AG, A2B Electric Bikes and Pedego Electric Bikes among others.

The Global Electric Bicycles Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Billion Segmentation Component (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Control System (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Age Group (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Sales Channel (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/electric-bicycles-market

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the electric bicycles market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for electric bicycles?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the electric bicycles market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global electric bicycles market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the electric bicycles market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com