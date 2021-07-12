Polycarbonate Resins Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The Global Polycarbonate Resins market is forecast to reach USD 23.91 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polycarbonate resins can be described as rigid, transparent polymers having excellent temperature characteristics ranging from -20 to 1400C. It is mainly market under Makrolon and Lexan; however, various other manufacturers produce this polymer. It was originally developed by GE in the US and Bayer in Germany. The material has a history of applications requiring impact resistance and optical clarity like face shields and bank-teller windows two such common uses. It is worth mentioning here that, though it has high impact resistance, it is not scratch-proof and requires a coating with harder material. It also witnessed applications in arenas requiring transmission of light, in which there is a high risk of impact like security windows, machinery guards, safety glasses, prescription lenses, motorcycle face shields, and windscreens, among others. In this kind of resins, additive is used to enhance its resistance to UV light that can result in discoloration like in fogging. Thus, wide application areas are boosting the overall growth of the market.

In regards to region, Europe can be seen to hold a considerable share of the market. The market share held by this region is attributed to expanding healthcare sector, high demand for consumer goods, and automotive, which is supporting the expansion of the industry in this region.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Bayer Materialscience Ag, SABIC Innovative Plastics, Teijin Ltd., Bayer Materialscience Ag, Chi Mei Corporation, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation, Samyang Corporation and Samsung Sdi Co., Ltd.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Polycarbonate Resins Market.

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Commercial grade

Medical grade

Sales Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Electrical & electronics

Automotive

Building & construction

Consumer goods

Medical

Optical Media

Packaging

Others

According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Polycarbonate Resins market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Polycarbonate Resins market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

The report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions.

