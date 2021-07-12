3D Printing Ceramic Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The 3D Printing Ceramic market is forecasted to reach USD 247.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rising demand from the product from end-use industries like healthcare and aerospace will remain the key factor driving market growth over the forecasted period. Conventional processes, like polishing and machining, are extremely time-consuming and labor-intensive. 3D printing ceramic providing flexibility in such labor-intensive and time-consuming processes will result in numerous opportunities to market vendors. Increasing investments in this emerging field, combined with the development of new materials, are driving the product demand in the aerospace industry. Around USD 4.8 million were invested by Nano Dimension to develop 3D printed ceramic parts for the aerospace industry.

The Healthcare sector is expected to develop many opportunities for investors. The healthcare segment accounted for the largest volume share of nearly 40.0% in this market by 2018. The capabilities of this product enable complex manufacturing of medical equipment. Other sectors like electronics, energy, and automotive are estimated to escalate the demand for 3D printed products. High-resolution technologies such as ceramics injection molding (CIM) are estimated to drive the batch manufacturing of finished products.

In North America, there are several small and medium-sized manufacturers for aerospace equipment. The growing production of aircraft is enhancing the growth of the industry in this region. In Asia-pacific, increasing investment in the healthcare industry, combined with an increasing population, is estimated to boost the demand for finished 3D printed ceramic products.

According to the WHO, the population in China above 60 years of age is set to reach around 240 million by 2020, which is estimated to enhance the demand for 3D printing ceramics for use in healthcare applications.

Leading Companies operating in the Global 3D Printing Ceramic Market:

3D Ceram, Admatec, The Exone Company, Kwambio, Lithoz GmbH, Prodways Group, Voxeljet AG, Steinbach AG, Tethon 3D and EnvisionTEC among others.

The Global 3D Printing Ceramic Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Glass

Fused Silica

Quartz

Other Type

Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Filament

Liquid

Powder

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Goods and Electronics

Manufacturing and Construction

Other End-Users

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

