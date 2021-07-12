New Report: Global Blood Collection Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Blood Collection market was valued at approximately USD 115 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 145.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period 2021-2027.
The global outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to have a positive impact on the market as blood tests include testing of various blood samples to aid in diagnosing infectious diseases such as COVID-19. Testing remains an important step in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. As COVID-19 cases increase worldwide, governments around the world are exploring the possibility of increasing blood testing in private laboratories.
Major Players
Blood Collection Market Segments:
By Product
- Cardinal Health
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Greiner Bio One International GmbH
- Henry Schein, Inc.
By Application
By Method
- Blood Collection tubes
- Plasma/whole-blood tubes
- EDTA Tubes
- Heparin Tubes
- Coagulation Tubes
- Glucose Tubes
- ESR Tubes
- Serum Tubes
- System Type
- Vacuum Tubes
- Non-vacuum Tubes
- Needles & Syringes
- Blood Bags
- Blood Collection Systems/Monitors
- Lancets
By End User
- Manual Blood Collection
- Automated Blood Collection
Geographic Coverage
- Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, & Nursing Homes
- Diagnostic & Pathology Laboratories
- Blood Banks
- Other End Users
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Blood Collection Market.
- The market share of the Blood Collection Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Blood Collection Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Blood Collection Market.
Key Questions Answered Blood Collection Market Report
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
