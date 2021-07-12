Microsurgery Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The main factors driving this market’s growth are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancing technology in surgical procedures, and increasing geriatric population.

The Microsurgery Market is forecast to grow from USD 1.21 billion in 2018 to USD 2.06 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%, during the forecast period. The main factors driving this market’s growth are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advance in technology for surgical procedures, and increasing geriatric population.

With the help of advanced medical equipment and devices, rapid technological advancement helps the development of the healthcare sector by introducing different types of operating techniques. Microsurgery is performed on delicate parts of the body, such as soft tissue, cornea, retina, arteries, veins and others, combined with specialized precision tools, and advanced diploscopes.

Free transfer of tissue is a reconstructive operation using microsurgery. A region of “donor” tissue that can be isolated on a feeding artery and vein is selected; this tissue is usually a composite of several types of tissue (e.g., skin, muscle, fat, bone). Common donor regions include the muscle of the rectus abdominis, muscle of the latissimus dorsi, fibula, bone and skin of the radial forearm, and lateral skin of the arm.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on application, the market is segmented into neurosurgery, gynecological surgery, ophthalmology, general surgery, plastic surgery, oncology, oral surgery, orthopedic surgery, pediatric surgery. The market for general surgery is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026. It is expected to reach USD 515.6 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3 % during the forecast period.

Based on procedure, the market is segmented into free tissue transfer, replantation, transplantation and vascular anastomoses. The market for transplantation is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026. It is expected to reach USD 968.2 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for transplant products such as tissue products, immunosuppressant, and solutions for organ preservation is a major factor expected during the forecast period to boost market growth. Thus, many companies in biotechnology and medical devices have begun to focus on developing advanced transplant products for organ failure management.

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, research institutes and others. In 2018, hospitals dominated the market and are expected to reach USD 1.65 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the large number of microsurgery procedures performed in hospitals globally.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc. (US), Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (US), Microsurgical Technology (US), Peter Lazic GmbH (Germany), Microsurgery Instruments, Inc. (US), Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corp. (US), KLS Martin Group (Germany), Beaver-Visitec International (US), Scanlan International (US) and others.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Microsurgery market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Procedures (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Free Tissue Transfer

Replantation

Transplantation

Vascular Anastomoses

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Neurosurgery

Ophthalmology

Gynecological Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Oral Surgery

General Surgery

Oncology

Orthopedic Surgery

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Research Institutes

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customize as per requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

