Activated Carbon Paper Market 2021 with (COVID-19) Impact Analysis | Industry Booming Globally with Top Key Players – CHMLAB Group, LabMaterials, Fisher Scientific

Activated carbon paper is meant to contribute to the removal of noxious gases, odors, and other organic or inorganic contaminants from solids, liquids, and air. It provides the absorbency of carbon without the usual problem of high carbon dusting. The carbon is added to the papermaking slurry before web formation, resulting in a sheet that displays minimal rub-off. Activated carbon paper can be made with low porosity without sacrificing absorptive capacity. Also, other constituents of the paper provide wet strength for use with aqueous solutions. Rolls are available for use on normal converting and packaging equipment.

The global activated carbon paper market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user/application.

On the basis of product type, the global activated carbon paper market is divided into odor control, protective layer and anti-oxidant agent.

On the basis of application, the global activated carbon paper market is divided into household, industrial, pharmaceutical and others.

CHMLAB Group

Fisher Scientific

Jiangsu Tongkang Special Activated Carbon Fiber and Fabric

LabMaterials

Ningbo Ciheng Import and Export

Onyx Specialty Papers

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Activated Carbon Paper market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Activated Carbon Paper market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

