Packaging Materials Market 2021| Future Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Packaging materials are used for preserving, storing, transporting, and protecting a wide range of products. Development of plastic products for packaging witnessed a major shift in the packaging materials industry. Paper is another most commonly used eco-friendly packaging material used in the industry. Flexible plastic owing to its low cost, printing flexibility, superior performance is the most widely used packaging material in various industries.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003775/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The packaging materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to rising household products demand coupled with demands from food & beverage and pharmaceuticals industry. However, strict governmental regulations regarding deforestation and harmful environmental impacts of plastic restrict the packaging materials market growth. On the other hand, the introduction and adoption of bio plastics in packaging are likely to showcase opportunities for the key players operating in the packaging materials market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Packaging Materials Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of packaging materials market with detailed market segmentation by material, product, end-user, and geography. The global packaging materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading packaging materials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global packaging materials market is segmented on the basis of material, product, and end-user. Based on material, the market is segmented as paper & cardboard, rigid plastic, metal, flexible plastic, glass, wood, and others. On the basis of the product, the market is segmented as bottles & cans, containers & jars, bags, pouches, & wraps, closures & lids, boxes & crates, drums & IBCs, and others. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as food, beverage, healthcare, cosmetics, household products, chemicals, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global packaging materials market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The packaging materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the packaging materials market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the packaging materials market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the packaging materials market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from packaging materials market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for packaging materials in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the packaging materials market.

The report also includes the profiles of key packaging materials companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Bemis Company, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Crown Holdings Incorporated

DS Smith plc

Graphic Packaging International, Inc.

Mondi Group

Owens-Illinois Inc.

Reynolds Group Holdings

Sealed Air Corporation

The International Paper Company

Buy Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003775/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]