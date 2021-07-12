Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabrics Market 2021| Global Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Industry Growth, Revenue by Forecast to 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Polypropylene (PP) nonwoven fabrics are thermoplastic materials characterized by properties such as exceptional absorption, tear resistance, stretchability, strength, breathability, and softness. These fabrics are thus extensively employed in geotextiles, medical, hygiene, and other major applications. Also, they are easy to produce and have low production costs. Polypropylene nonwoven fabric is manufactured in ranges of products such as meltblown and spunbonded depending upon various production factors involved and end-use application.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing consumer demand for hygiene essentials as a part of improved living standards coupled with rising disposable income. Rising demands from geotextiles and increased automotive application of the product in manufacturing airbags, sideliners, and others further boosts the polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market growth. However, the volatile nature of the raw material prices negatively influences the polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market growth. The key market opportunity lies in major R&D of new technologies for high-speed production and improved nonwoven formation combining print technology enabling direct print on the fabrics.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on the product, the market is segmented as spunbonded, staples, meltblown, and composite. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as hygiene, industrial, medical, geotextiles, furnishing, carpet, agriculture, automotive, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market in these regions.