In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and surging demand for third-party IVD quality control products are expected to spur market growth

Market Size – USD 4,185.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 19.30%, Market Trends – Rising adoption of advanced IVD quality controls

The global in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market size is expected to reach USD 17.34 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 19.30%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Steady growth in market revenue is majorly supported by increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, rising demand for advanced IVD systems, growing demand for third-party IVD quality controls, and stringent regulatory standards for in-vitro diagnostic quality control products. In-vitro diagnostics quality control products offer various advantages such as long-term performance monitoring of IVD test systems, identification of critical analytical system issues, and multiple-level quality control analysis. Hence, growing demand for IVD quality control products owing to such advantages is a pivotal factor contributing to the growth of this market.

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control refers to the performance analysis of IVD tests that help detect pneumonia, Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs), urinary tract infections, and various other conditions. Commonly used IVD control and validation panels include Human Papillomavirus (HPV) control panel and Blood Culture (BCID) control panel. IVD quality control ensures the safety and efficacy of in vitro diagnostic systems, besides augmenting laboratory performance and improving the accuracy of test findings. IVD quality control products are conforming to ISO 9001 quality standards. Top regulatory bodies monitoring the quality and efficacy of in vitro diagnostics are the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and European Medicines Agency (EMEA).

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Based on application, the global in vitro diagnostics quality control market is segmented into immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, hematology, coagulation & hemostasis, microbiology, and others.

The immunochemistry segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to surging prevalence of infectious and autoimmune disorders, growing adoption of rapid diagnostic methods, and increasing use of in vitro diagnostics quality control in immunochemistry.

Among regional markets, the North America in vitro diagnostics quality control market emerged as the most dominant in terms of revenue in 2020. The North America market growth is spurred by rising burden of infectious diseases including the ongoing coronavirus disease, increase in patient pool, growing focus on early disease diagnosis, and increasing applications of in vitro diagnostics quality control products in accredited clinical laboratories and diagnostic centers.

Key companies operating in the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market and profiled in the report are:

Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Technopath Clinical Diagnostics, Fortress Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Techne Corporation, Danaher Corporation, SeraCare Life Sciences Inc., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, and Helena Laboratories.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Product & Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Quality Control Products

Whole Blood-based Controls

Serum/Plasma-based Controls

Urine-based Controls

Data Management Solutions

Quality Assurance Services

Source-based IVD Quality Controls

Manufacturer Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Third-Party Control Manufacturers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Instrument-Specific Controls

Independent Controls

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Immunochemistry/Immunoassay

Coagulation & Hemostasis

Molecular Diagnostics

Clinical Chemistry

Microbiology

Hematology

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Hospitals

Home Care

Clinical Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

IVD Manufacturers

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

