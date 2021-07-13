Arthroscopy Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

Rise in global geriatric population and increasing adoption of technologically advanced arthroscopy tools and devices are the key factors contributing to market growth



Market Size – USD 4,571.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Growing preferences for minimally invasive surgical procedures

The global arthroscopy market size is expected to reach USD 7,506.6 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market revenue is expected to grow at an exponential rate due to rapidly growing geriatric population, increasing number of arthroscopic procedures being performed worldwide, and rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Growing incidences of road accidents and sports-related injuries, increasing preferences for minimally invasive surgeries and technological innovations in arthroscopic procedures are other key factors driving the global arthroscopy market to a major extent.

Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure for treatment of joint problems. This procedure helps in the diagnosis and treatment of joint problems and involves the use of a camera to take a close look at the affected joint areas including knee, shoulder, ankle, elbow, wrist, or hip. Arthroscopy is usually performed on an outpatient basis and is used to treat conditions such as loose bone fragments, damaged or torn cartilage, inflamed joint linings, torn ligaments, or scarring within joints. This surgical procedure allows surgeons to repair joint damage using pencil-thin surgical equipment inserted through small incisions.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Based on product type, the arthroscopic implants segment is expected to reach the highest market share over the forecast period. Increasing number of arthroscopic surgeries, growing incidences of knee and hip joint disorders, and rising adoption of biodegradable arthroscopic implants due to reduced infection risks are the major factors responsible for the growth of this segment.

Based on application, the knee arthroscopy segment leads in terms of revenue in the global arthroscopy market. Rising prevalence of degenerative knee disease among the geriatric population, rise in cases of road accidents and sports injuries, and increasing number of arthroscopic knee surgical procedures are the major parameters driving this segment’s growth significantly.

Based on end-use, the global arthroscopy market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is the leading end-use segment, with the highest CAGR in 2020. This segment's growth is attributed to increasing incidences of joint disorders, rise in accident cases, and escalating number of arthroscopic surgeries being performed in hospitals.

Among the key regional markets, North America is the most dominant and accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020. Increasing incidences of road accidents and sports injuries and surging adoption of technologically enhanced arthroscopic instruments including high-power surgical instruments, fluid management systems, advanced endoscopes, and high-resolution cameras are expected to bolster market growth in North America.

The arthroscopy market in Asia Pacific is projected to display the fastest revenue growth rate of 7.2% over the forecast period. Growing geriatric population, rapidly increasing patient pool, and growing medical tourism in the region are the pivotal factors accelerating the Asia Pacific market growth.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Stryker, Arthex Inc., DePuy Synthes Co., Arthrotek Inc., Smith & Nephew, and ConMed Corp. are among

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Arthroscopic Implants

Arthroscopy Shavers

Visualization Systems

Fluid Management

Radio Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Knee

Shoulder

Spine

Hip

Wrist

Temporomandibular Joints

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers and clinics

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Arthroscopy market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Arthroscopy market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



